BRIEF-Nordstrom says committee required members of Nordstrom family enter letter agreement

June 8 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc:
* Nordstrom - in connection with moratorium statute waiver, special committee required members of Nordstrom Family who are part of group enter agreement with co
* Nordstrom - committee required members of Nordstrom family enter letter agreement with co containing non-disclosure, non-use, standstill provisions
* Nordstrom -standstill provisions of letter agreement prevent members of group from taking certain actions from date of letter agreement until Jan 31, 2019
* Nordstrom - letter agreement provides that, after January 31, 2019, group automatically disbands and may no longer rely on moratorium statute waiver