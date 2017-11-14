FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Norfolk Southern announces expiration of early exchange period of exchange offers
2017年11月14日

BRIEF-Norfolk Southern announces expiration of early exchange period of exchange offers

1 分钟阅读

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Norfolk Southern Corp

* Norfolk Southern announces expiration of early exchange period of previously announced exchange offers and increase in aggregate principal amount of new notes to be issued to $750,000,000

* Norfolk Southern Corp - has increased cap on principal amount of new notes to be issued in exchange offers from $600 million to $750 million

* Norfolk Southern Corp - ‍exchange offers are scheduled to expire on November 28, 2017, unless extended or earlier terminated​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

