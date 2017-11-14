BRIEF-Norfolk Southern announces expiration of early exchange period of exchange offers

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Norfolk Southern Corp
* Norfolk Southern announces expiration of early exchange period of previously announced exchange offers and increase in aggregate principal amount of new notes to be issued to $750,000,000
* Norfolk Southern Corp - has increased cap on principal amount of new notes to be issued in exchange offers from $600 million to $750 million
* Norfolk Southern Corp - exchange offers are scheduled to expire on November 28, 2017, unless extended or earlier terminated