18 天前
BRIEF-Norfolk Southern to consolidate operating divisions
2017年7月18日 / 晚上8点42分 / 18 天前

BRIEF-Norfolk Southern to consolidate operating divisions

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 18 (Reuters) - Norfolk Southern Corp

* Norfolk Southern to consolidate operating divisions to enhance service and gain efficiencies

* Norfolk Southern Corp - ‍consolidation, effective on or about Nov. 1, will reduce number of operating divisions on NS' system to nine from 10​

* Norfolk Southern - move will affect a total of about 50 employees who work at central division headquarters in management, dispatching, and clerical positions

* Norfolk Southern - current yard and field operations on central division will not be affected by headquarters closure but will be reassigned

* Norfolk Southern Corp - ‍more than 250 employees will remain in Knoxville​

* Norfolk Southern Corp says dispatchers will have opportunity to transfer to one of other three divisions or apply for vacancies across system

* Plans to consolidate its central division headquarters operations in Knoxville into three surrounding divisions

* Norfolk Southern - ‍dispatching responsibilities will be divided among operating divisions in Birmingham, Ala., Decatur, Ill., and Fort Wayne, Ind​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

