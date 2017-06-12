BRIEF-Norsat says gets updated unsolicited, proposal from Privet Fund Management

June 12 (Reuters) - Norsat International Inc:

* Norsat announces receipt of updated unsolicited, proposal from Privet Fund Management LLC

* Norsat International Inc says updated unsolicited proposal received from Privet for $11.50 per share

* Norsat International Inc says if deemed superior proposal, Hytera has right to amend arrangement

* Norsat International Inc says independent directors recommend shareholders take no action and await further communication from Norsat