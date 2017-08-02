FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 天前
BRIEF-North American Energy Partners qtrly loss per share $0.23‍​
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月2日 / 晚上9点38分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-North American Energy Partners qtrly loss per share $0.23‍​

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) - North American Energy Partners Inc

* North American Energy Partners Inc. announces results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017

* Q2 revenue C$47.6 million versus C$24.2 million

* North American Energy Partners Inc - ‍on August 1, 2017, company entered into a new credit facility agreement​

* North American Energy Partners Inc - ‍credit facility provides borrowings of up to $140.0 million​

* North American Energy Partners Inc - ‍facility matures on August 1, 2020, with an option to extend on an annual basis​

* North American Energy Partners Inc - ‍credit facility also allows for a capital lease limit of $100.0 million​

* North American Energy Partners Inc qtrly loss per share $0.23‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

