BRIEF-North American Energy Partners qtrly loss per share $0.23‍​

Aug 2 (Reuters) - North American Energy Partners Inc
* North American Energy Partners Inc. announces results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017
* Q2 revenue C$47.6 million versus C$24.2 million
* North American Energy Partners Inc - on August 1, 2017, company entered into a new credit facility agreement
* North American Energy Partners Inc - credit facility provides borrowings of up to $140.0 million
* North American Energy Partners Inc - facility matures on August 1, 2020, with an option to extend on an annual basis
* North American Energy Partners Inc - credit facility also allows for a capital lease limit of $100.0 million
* North American Energy Partners Inc qtrly loss per share $0.23