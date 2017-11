Oct 31 (Reuters) - North American Energy Partners Inc

* North American Energy Partners Inc announces changes to its board and management structures

* North American Energy Partners Inc says ‍Ronald McIntosh will step down from chair of board of directors, however will remain as a board member​

* North American Energy Partners Inc says ‍martin Ferron will assume role of chairman, in addition to that of CEO and will step down as president​