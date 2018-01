BRIEF-North American Palladium Produced 201,592 Oz in 2017

Jan 26 (Reuters) - North American Palladium Ltd:

* NORTH AMERICAN PALLADIUM SURPASSES 2017 PRODUCTION ESTIMATES AND ANNOUNCES 2018 GUIDANCE AND THE FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RELEASE DATE

* NORTH AMERICAN PALLADIUM LTD - ‍IN 2017, COMPANY PRODUCED A TOTAL OF 201,592 OUNCES OF PAYABLE PALLADIUM​

* NORTH AMERICAN PALLADIUM LTD - ‍IN 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCTION OF BETWEEN 230,000-240,000 OUNCES OF PAYABLE PALLADIUM​

* NORTH AMERICAN PALLADIUM - ‍INITIAL PRE-STRIPPING OF ROBY PIT THAT WAS TO BEGIN IN LATTER PART OF 2018 TO BE DEFERRED PENDING FINAL PRODUCTION DECISION​