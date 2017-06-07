FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-North American says average mill operating rate is of about 12,250 tonnes per day for Lac Des Iles mine property
2017年6月7日 / 下午12点42分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-North American says average mill operating rate is of about 12,250 tonnes per day for Lac Des Iles mine property

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 7 (Reuters) - North American Palladium Ltd

* North American palladium - announces results of a feasibility study including a new life of mine ("lom") plan for its lac des iles mine property

* North American palladium ltd - "bullish outlook for palladium is based on current and projected supply deficits"

* North american palladium - as per feasibility study, average mill operating rate is of about 12,250 tonnes per day for lac des iles mine property

* North American palladium-plan includes average mining rate of 6,250 tpd from underground sources, 5,420 tpd from surface sources, averaged over 2018-2025

* North American palladium ltd - cash flow analysis associated with lom plan resulted in a cumulative after-tax cash flow of $678 million

* North American palladium ltd - lom plan commences on july 1, 2017 and includes continuous production from lac des iles mine for 9.5 years

* As per feasibility study, total lom capital expenditures is of $303 million for lac des iles mine property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

