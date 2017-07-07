FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling and Jurong Shipyard agree to extend rig delivery deferral period
2017年7月7日 / 凌晨5点45分 / 1 个月内

BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling and Jurong Shipyard agree to extend rig delivery deferral period

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 7 (Reuters) - North Atlantic Drilling Ltd:

* Reg-Nadl - north atlantic drilling ltd. Announces amendment to agreement with jurong shipyard

* North atlantic drilling ltd. Announces that an amendment has been agreed with jurong shipyard pte ltd ("jurong"), to extend delivery deferral period to january 6, 2018

* Extension allows parties to continue to explore commercial opportunities for unit

* As previously agreed, in event no employment is secured for unit and no alternative transaction is completed, north atlantic drilling and jurong will form a joint asset holding company, to be owned 23% by company and 77% by jurong Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

