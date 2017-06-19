FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling in 1-well contract for Seadrill rig
2017年6月19日 / 上午11点23分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling in 1-well contract for Seadrill rig

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 19 (Reuters) - North Atlantic Drilling Ltd

* Announces contract award for west hercules with siccar point energy e&p limited ("spe")

* One well contract with spe for seadrill limited's semi-submersible west hercules for work in united kingdom, west of shetland

* Contract will commence on 1st april 2018 when spe will drill and test an appraisal well on cambo discovery with data being used to refine development project requirements. Minimum backlog for contract is estimated at us$ 7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

