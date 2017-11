Nov 16 (Reuters) - North European Oil Royalty Trust

* North European Oil Royalty Trust announces the net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017

* North European Oil Royalty Trust - qtrly ‍net income $2.0 million versus $1.1 million

* North European Oil Royalty Trust - qtrly ‍distributions per unit $0.22​