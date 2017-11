Nov 8 (Reuters) - Northeast Bancorp:

* NORTHEAST BANCORP ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND TREASURER

* ‍J.P. LAPOINTE HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS COMPANY‘S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND TREASURER, EFFECTIVE NOVEMBER 6, 2017​

* ‍LAPOINTE WILL SUCCEED INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER BRIAN PINHEIRO​