BRIEF-Northern Dynasty Enters Into Framework Agreement With First Quantum Minerals

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd:

* NORTHERN DYNASTY ENTERS INTO FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS

* NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS LTD - OPTION TO ACQUIRE 50% OWNERSHIP OF PEBBLE LIMITED PARTNERSHIP FOR US $1.5 BILLION

* NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS - ENTERED FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WHICH CONTEMPLATES AFFILIATE OF FIRST QUANTUM TO SUBSEQUENTLY EXECUTE OPTION AGREEMENT WITH CO

* NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS LTD - ‍OPTION AGREEMENT CONTEMPLATES AN OPTION PAYMENT OF US$150 MILLION STAGED OVER FOUR YEARS

* NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS LTD - FINALIZATION AND EXECUTION OF OPTION AGREEMENT AND ASSOCIATED COMMERCIAL AGREEMENTS IS EXPECTED EARLY IN Q2 OF 2018

* NORTHERN DYNASTY-OPTION PERIOD MAY BE EXTENDED UPTO 2 YRS BY FIRST QUANTUM MAKING PAYMENTS TO BE AGREED ON WHICH AMOUNTS TO BE OFFSET AGAINST $1.35 BILLION