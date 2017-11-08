FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年11月8日 / 晚上9点46分 / 更新于 13 小时前

BRIEF-Northern Oil And Gas qtrly net loss per common share diluted $0.26

1 分钟阅读

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Northern Oil And Gas Inc:

* Northern Oil And Gas, Inc. Announces 2017 third quarter results

* Northern Oil And Gas Inc - ‍daily production increased 11% sequentially to average 15,321 boe per day in Q3, for a total of 1,409,501 boe​

* Northern Oil And Gas Inc - ‍increasing its 2017 guidance and now expects average daily production for 2017 to increase between 5% - 6% compared to 2016​

* Northern Oil And Gas Inc - ‍now expects to add approximately 14 net wells to production for year​

* Northern Oil And Gas Inc - ‍revised annual capital budget of $130 million for 2017​

* Northern Oil And Gas Inc - qtrly total revenues $41.6 million, down 8 %

* Northern Oil And Gas Inc - qtrly net loss per common share diluted $0.26

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.00, revenue view $50.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

