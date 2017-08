Aug 9 (Reuters) - Northern Oil And Gas Inc-

* Northern Oil and Gas Inc announces 2017 second quarter results

* Northern Oil and Gas Inc says daily production increased 4% sequentially to average 13,794 boe per day in Q2, for a total of 1,255,280 boe

* Qtrly net income per common share - diluted $ 0.22

* Qtrly total revenues $64.9 million versus $32 million