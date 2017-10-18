FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Northern Trust Corporation reports third quarter net income of $298.4 million
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月18日 / 下午12点35分 / 4 天内

BRIEF-Northern Trust Corporation reports third quarter net income of $298.4 million

2 分钟阅读

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Northern Trust Corp

* Northern Trust Corporation reports third quarter net income of $298.4 million, earnings per common share of $1.20

* Q3 earnings per share $1.20

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Northern Trust Corp qtrly return on average common equity was ‍12.2%​ versus 11.6% in Q2

* Northern Trust Corp - total assets under management at quarter-end $‍1,125.1​ billion versus $1,028.8 billion at Q2-end

* Northern Trust Corp - qtrly net interest income on FTE basis $ 366.2 million versus $310.1 million

* Northern Trust Corp qtrly ‍total revenue on FTE basis was $1,357.2 million versus $1,220.7 million​

* Q3 revenue view $1.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Northern Trust Corp - quarter end advanced approach common equity tier 1 ratio 13.3 percent versus 13.2 percent at Q2 end

* Northern Trust - ‍with ‘value for spend’ initiative, plan to reduce expense run-rate by approximately $250 million by 2020​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below