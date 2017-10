Oct 27 (Reuters) - Northrim Bancorp Inc

* Northrim Bancorp, Inc. Announces board chair change; Schierhorn to succeed Beedle as chairman of the board

* Northrim Bancorp Inc - ‍Joe Beedle is retiring from his position as chairman of board of Northrim Bank, Northrim Bancorp Inc effective January 2, 2018​

* Northrim Bancorp Inc - ‍Joe Beedle will be succeeded by Joe Schierhorn as chairman of board of Northrim Bank​