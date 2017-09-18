BRIEF-Northrop Grumman to acquire Orbital ATK for $9.2 billion

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp
* Northrop Grumman to acquire Orbital ATK for $9.2 billion
* Northrop Grumman Corp - deal expected to be accretive to EPS and FCF per share in first full year
* Northrop Grumman Corp - estimated annual cost savings of $150 million by 2020 from deal
* Northrop Grumman Corp - Orbital ATK shareholders will receive all-cash consideration of $134.50 per share
* Northrop Grumman Corp - expects transaction to be accretive to earnings per share and free cash flow per share in first full year after transaction closes
* Northrop Grumman Corp - Northrop Grumman plans to establish Orbital ATK as a new, fourth business sector
* Northrop Grumman Corp - has received fully committed debt financing and expects to put in place permanent financing prior to closing
* Northrop Grumman Corp - Northrop Grumman will acquire Orbital ATK for approximately $7.8 billion in cash, plus assumption of $1.4 billion in net debt
* Northrop Grumman Corp - on a pro forma 2017 basis, Northrop Grumman expects to have sales in range of $29.5 to $30 billion based on current guidance
* Northrop Grumman Corp - agreement has been approved unanimously by boards of directors of co and Orbital