BRIEF-Northrop Grumman will not submit bid on MQ-25 program
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成"诚信"协议
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成"诚信"协议
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
2017年10月25日 / 下午5点06分

BRIEF-Northrop Grumman will not submit bid on MQ-25 program

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp:

* Says notified Navy that Northrop Grumman will not be submitting a bid on the MQ-25 program - conf call

* Sees 2017 aerospace systems sales of $11.7 billion to $11.8 billion versus prior guidance of $11.5 billion to $11.7 billion - conf call

* Sees 2017 mission systems sales range between $11.2 billion and $11.3 billion versus prior guidance of $11.1 billion to $11.3 billion

* Sees 2017 technology services sales of about $4.7 billion - conf call

* Says submitted a bid for the joint STARS recap program as a prime - conf call Further company coverage:

