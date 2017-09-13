BRIEF-Northwest Natural Gas Co says co issued and sold $100 mln aggregate principal amount of secured medium term notes‍​

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Northwest Natural Gas Co
* Northwest Natural Gas Co - on September 13, 2017 co issued and sold $100 million aggregate principal amount of secured medium term notes - SEC filing
* Northwest Natural Gas Co - secured medium term notes consists of $25 million aggregate principal amount of 2.822 pct secured medium-term notes due 2027
* Northwest Natural Gas Co - secured medium term notes also consists of $75 million aggregate principal amount of 3.685 pct secured medium-term notes due 2047