FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Northwest Natural Gas Co says co issued and sold $100 mln aggregate principal amount of secured medium term notes‍​
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月13日 / 晚上9点38分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Northwest Natural Gas Co says co issued and sold $100 mln aggregate principal amount of secured medium term notes‍​

1 分钟阅读

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Northwest Natural Gas Co

* Northwest Natural Gas Co - on September 13, 2017 co issued and sold $100 million aggregate principal amount of secured medium term notes‍​ - SEC filing

* Northwest Natural Gas Co - secured medium term notes‍​ consists of $25 million aggregate principal amount of 2.822 pct secured medium-term notes due 2027

* Northwest Natural Gas Co - secured medium term notes‍​ also consists of $75 million aggregate principal amount of 3.685 pct secured medium-term notes due 2047 Source text: [bit.ly/2fjg26A] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below