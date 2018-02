Feb 12 (Reuters) - Northwestern Corp:

* NORTHWESTERN REPORTS 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.35 TO $3.50

* ‍ANNOUNCES 4.8% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.55 PER SHARE PAYABLE MARCH 30, 2018​

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $344.5 MILLION VERSUS $330.6 MILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.98

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.03 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.03 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.42 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S