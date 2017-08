July 13 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air Shuttle Asa told the company's earnings conference in Oslo on Thursday:

* Acting CFO Tore Oestby: sees "no problems" in securing funding for 2018 aircraft deliveries

* CEO Bjoern Kjos: "Anyone who believes we can't pay for the aircraft, will be disappointed" Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)