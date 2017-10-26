FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Norwegian Air says Argentine authority recommends permission for 153 routes
2017年10月26日 / 早上6点27分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says Argentine authority recommends permission for 153 routes

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air Shuttle Asa

* Argentine authorities recommends launch of 153 norwegian routes from Argentina

* An official document has been published by Argentine Civil Aviation Authority (ANAC) containing an official recommendation of issuance of 153 routes for Norwegian Air Argentina’s domestic and international operations in Argentina​

* ‍within days ministry of transportation will issue decree bringing norwegian air argentina an important step closer to it’s goals of commencing commercial flights and substantial growth in region​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

