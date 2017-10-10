FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line enters into third amended and restated credit agreement
2017年10月10日 / 晚上10点02分 / 8 天前

BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line enters into third amended and restated credit agreement

1 分钟阅读

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd

* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd - unit entered into a third amended, restated credit agreement​ on Oct 10

* Norwegian Cruise Line - ‍ amendment to reprice and increase existing $750 million revolving credit facility with new $875 million revolving credit facility​

* Norwegian Cruise Line says ‍amended senior secured credit facility adds new $375 million Term B loan facility due 2021​ - SEC filing

* Norwegian Cruise Line- amendment reprices about $1,412 million principal amount outstanding under existing senior secured term a facility​ Source : (bit.ly/2yEGUta) Further company coverage:

