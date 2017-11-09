FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.86
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
中国财经
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
深度分析
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月9日 / 下午1点22分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.86

2 分钟阅读

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd

* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd reports financial results for the third quarter 2017

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share about $3.90

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.86

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.74

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $1.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.64 billion

* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd - sees fy adjusted EPS approx. $3.90 ‍​

* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd - as of September 30, 2017, anticipated capital expenditures were $0.3 billion for the remainder of 2017‍​

* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd - as of Sept 30, 2017, anticipated capital expenditures were $1.4 billion for year ending december 31, 2018‍​

* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd - as of Sept 30, 2017, anticipated capital expenditures were $1.2 billion for the year ending december 31, 2019

* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd - export credit financing in place for expenditures related to ship construction contracts of $48 million for remainder of 2017‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below