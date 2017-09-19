FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line's unit amends credit facilities
2017年9月19日

BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line's unit amends credit facilities

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd :

* On September 19, 2017, NCL Corporation, unit of co, launched an amendment for its existing credit facilities

* Amendment will reprice existing $750 million revolving credit facility and existing $1.43 billion term A loan facility - SEC filing​

* Unit to use proceeds of new term B loan,borrowings under revolving credit facility,cash on hand,to redeem 4.625% Senior Notes due 2020

* Amendment to ‍add a new $375 million term B loan facility due 2021 - SEC filing​ Source text:(bit.ly/2ynXgCP) Further company coverage:

