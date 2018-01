Jan 25 (Reuters) - Norwood Financial Corp:

* NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP ANNOUNCES EARNINGS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR

* NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03

* NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY ‍CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.51​

* NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP - NET INTEREST INCOME, ON FTE BASIS), TOTALED $9.4 MILLION FOR QUARTER, AN INCREASE OF $437,000 VERSUS SAME PERIOD IN 2016