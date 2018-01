BRIEF-Nova Leap Health Announces Execution Of LoI To Acquire Home Care Services Business In Northeastern U.S.

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Nova Leap Health Corp:

* NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. ANNOUNCES EXECUTION OF LETTER OF INTENT (LOI) TO ACQUIRE HOME CARE SERVICES BUSINESS IN THE NORTHEASTERN U.S.

* NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP - ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE

* NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP - UNDER TERMS OF LOI, ACQUISITION IS TO BE MADE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $2.1 MILLION

* NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP - CORPORATION EXPECTS TO RAISE A COMBINATION OF DEBT AND EQUITY TO FUND TRANSACTION

* NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP - UPON DEAL CLOSE, NOVA LEAP'S ANNUAL REVENUE RUN RATE IS EXPECTED TO APPROACH $7 MILLION