Dec 21 (Reuters) - Nova Lifestyle Inc:

* NOVA LIFESTYLE INC - INTENDS TO BEGIN ACCEPTING BITCOIN AND OTHER MAJOR CRYPTOCURRENCY AS IT FURTHER DEVELOPS ITS PRODUCT DISTRIBUTION PLATFORM