2 个月前
BRIEF-NOVADAQ enters into agreement to be acquired by Stryker
2017年6月19日 / 中午12点23分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-NOVADAQ enters into agreement to be acquired by Stryker

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 19 (Reuters) - Novadaq Technologies Inc

* Novadaq enters into agreement to be acquired by stryker corporation

* Novadaq technologies inc - deal for total equity value of approximately us$701 million

* Novadaq technologies says stryker has agreed to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares of novadaq for us$11.75 per share in cash

* Novadaq technologies says transaction will be carried out by way of court approved plan of arrangement under canada business corporations act

* Novadaq technologies inc - arrangement agreement provides for payment of termination fee of $21.0 million by novadaq to stryker in certain circumstances Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

