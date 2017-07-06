FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Novae top shareholder Neptune says fair offer at least 5 or 6 pct higher than Axis bid
2017年7月6日 / 下午2点53分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Novae top shareholder Neptune says fair offer at least 5 or 6 pct higher than Axis bid

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 6 (Reuters) - Novae Group

* Top shareholder neptune's mark martin and holly cassell say fair offer for novae would be at least 5 or 6 percent higher than axis capital's offer

* Top shareholder neptune's mark martin says of axis offer "the buyer has approached at a period of short-term weakness in the share price"

* Top shareholder neptune's mark martin says "i wonder whether there may be other outfits, in private equity or other corporate entities, who may be looking at the company" Further company coverage: (Reporting by Helen Reid)

