Jan 19 (Reuters) - Novan Inc:

* NOVAN INC - WILLIAM L. HODGES, INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER NOTIFIED THE CO OF HIS DECISION TO STEP DOWN EFFECTIVE JANUARY 19, 2018

* NOVAN SAYS ‍EXPECTS TO HIRE A PERMANENT CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER IN FIRST HALF OF 2018 - SEC FILING​