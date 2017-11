Nov 28 (Reuters) - Novanta Inc:

* NOVANTA CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD SELLS A PORTION OF HIS SHARES FOR ESTATE PLANNING PURPOSES

* NOVANTA INC - CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, STEPHEN W. BERSHAD, HAS SOLD 500,000 COMMON SHARES, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 22% OF HIS HOLDINGS IN COMPANY​

* NOVANTA INC - ‍BERSHAD WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, AND CONTINUES TO HOLD 1,808,010 SHARES IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING SALE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: