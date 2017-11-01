FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Novanta reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.45
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月1日 / 晚上11点39分

BRIEF-Novanta reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.45

1 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Novanta Inc:

* Novanta announces financial results for the third quarter 2017

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.45

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.00 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $518 million to $522 million

* Q3 revenue rose 50 percent to $146.3 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.54 to $1.58

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.00

* Says ‍raising full year 2017 GAAP revenue and adjusted diluted EPS guidance​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

