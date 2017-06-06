BRIEF-Novanta to acquire world of medicine for EUR 115 million in cash

June 6 (Reuters) - Novanta Inc:

* Novanta to acquire world of medicine for €115 million in cash

* Novanta Inc - total purchase price of eur 115 million will be financed using company's amended & restated credit facility

* Novanta Inc - transaction expected to add approximately EUR 75 million in revenue to Novanta's financial results on a full year pro forma basis

* Novanta Inc - transaction is expected to be accretive to Novanta's free cash flow and non-GAAP earnings per share