FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Novartis CEO: Alcon spinoff 'probably direction we are headed' - CNBC
频道
专题
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
深度分析
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
中国财经
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月24日 / 早上6点25分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-Novartis CEO: Alcon spinoff 'probably direction we are headed' - CNBC

1 分钟阅读

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Novartis Ag

* Ceo says wants to time alcon exit when market is strong, expects strong market to continue - cnbc

* Ceo says alcon capital markets spinoff probably where we are headed, were we to make a decision - cnbc

* Ceo says investing heavily behind entresto, still believes sales to be in range of $500 million in 2017, with blockbuster ($1 billion) sales in 2018 - cnbc

* Ceo says does not think u.s. Generics pricing to get better in short term, focusing on sandoz outside the united states- cnbc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below