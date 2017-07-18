BRIEF-Novartis CEO says growth at Alcon boosts options for eye surgery unit

July 18 (Reuters) - Novartis Ag
* Ceo reiterates entresto sales seen hitting $500 million in 2017
* Ceo says expects ctl019 fda approval in pediatric all by october
* Ceo says rising sales at alcon increase options for unit, including capital markets transaction
* Ceo says don't expect big spike in rituxumab, etanercept biosimilars sales, but rather 'slow burn' following approval
* Ceo says expects ongoing price pressure in generics
* Ceo says glaxo joint venture is an asset for novartis that continues to appreciate, does not speculate when it would exercise put option
* Ceo says plans to decide and announce pricing structure for ctl019 when drug is approved around october Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)