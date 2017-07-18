FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Novartis CEO says growth at Alcon boosts options for eye surgery unit
2017年7月18日 / 早上6点01分 / 19 天前

BRIEF-Novartis CEO says growth at Alcon boosts options for eye surgery unit

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 18 (Reuters) - Novartis Ag

* Ceo reiterates entresto sales seen hitting $500 million in 2017

* Ceo says expects ctl019 fda approval in pediatric all by october

* Ceo says rising sales at alcon increase options for unit, including capital markets transaction

* Ceo says don't expect big spike in rituxumab, etanercept biosimilars sales, but rather 'slow burn' following approval

* Ceo says expects ongoing price pressure in generics

* Ceo says glaxo joint venture is an asset for novartis that continues to appreciate, does not speculate when it would exercise put option

* Ceo says plans to decide and announce pricing structure for ctl019 when drug is approved around october Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)

