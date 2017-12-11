FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Novartis says Crizanlizumab Shown To Prolong Time To Patients' First Sickle Cell Pain Crisis
December 11, 2017 / 4:01 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Novartis says Crizanlizumab Shown To Prolong Time To Patients' First Sickle Cell Pain Crisis

1 分钟阅读

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Novartis Ag says:

* Its drug crizanlizumab was shown to prolong time to patients’ first sickle cell pain crisis in a study.

* The drug approximately doubled the time to first on-treatment sickle cell pain crisis, according to new subgroup analysis of Phase II SUSTAIN data.

* Discussions with health authorities continue; FDA filing anticipated by end of 2018 pending outcome of ongoing healthy volunteer bridging study. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

