Jan 16 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS NEW DATA REINFORCES SUPERIORITY OF COSENTYX® VERSUS STELARA®* IN ACHIEVING SKIN CLEARANCE FOR PSORIASIS PATIENTS

* ‍CLARITY STUDY SHOW COSENTYX(®) (SECUKINUMAB) WAS SIGNIFICANTLY MORE EFFECTIVE THAN STELARA(®*) (USTEKINUMAB) IN DELIVERING CLEAR AND ALMOST CLEAR SKIN AT 12 WEEKS AND AT 16 WEEKS​

* ‍COSENTYX CONTINUED TO HAVE A FAVORABLE AND CONSISTENT SAFETY PROFILE​