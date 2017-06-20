FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Novartis says RTH258 met endpoints in late-stage trials
2017年6月20日 / 凌晨5点20分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Novartis says RTH258 met endpoints in late-stage trials

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 20 (Reuters) - Novartis AG

* Novartis says rth258 (brolucizumab) demonstrates robust visual gains in namd patients with a majority on a 12-week injection interval

* Says 57% and 52% of patients receiving rth258 6 mg in respective trials were maintained exclusively on a q12w interval immediately following loading phase and continuing through week 48

* Says rth258 (brolucizumab) 6 mg met primary and key secondary endpoints in two phase iii studies, hawk and harrier

* Says rth258 3 mg, evaluated in hawk, also met these endpoints Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

