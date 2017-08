Aug 2 (Reuters) - NOVAVEST REAL ESTATE AG:

* IS EXPANDING ITS REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO BY ACQUIRING TWO PROPERTIES IN BASEL (BS) AND MÜNCHWILEN

* THE INVESTMENT FOR THE PURCHASE OF THE PROPERTY IN BASEL AMOUNTS TO CHF 22.5 MILLION

* TOTAL INVESTMENT FOR THE PURCHASE OF THE PROPERTY IN MUENCHWILEN AMOUNTS TO CHF 23.35 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)