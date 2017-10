Sept 19 (Reuters) - NOVAVEST REAL ESTATE AG:

* PLANS TO EXPAND ITS REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO

* CAPITAL INCREASE FROM THE EXISTING AUTHORIZED CAPITAL IN OCTOBER / NOVEMBER 2017

* ISSUE SIZE OF UP TO CHF 22.6 MILLION

* SUBSCRIPTION RATIO FOR CAPITAL INCREASE IS 23:3

* A MAXIMUM OF 594,247 NEW REGISTERED SHARES WITH A PAR VALUE OF CHF 33.25 EACH WILL BE ISSUED​

* ISSUE PRICE AMOUNTS TO CHF 38.00 PER NEW REGISTERED SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)