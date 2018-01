Jan 24 (Reuters) - Novelion Therapeutics Inc:

* NOVELION THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES COST REDUCTION PLANS AND CAPITAL STRUCTURE REVIEW

* NOVELION THERAPEUTICS -ANNOUNCED COST REDUCTION PLANS AS IT MANAGES CASH RESOURCES, EFFECTS OF DELAY & UNCERTAINTY OF SETTLEMENT OF UNIT WITH DOJ, SEC

* NOVELION THERAPEUTICS - IN ADDITION TO WORKFORCE AND OTHER COST REDUCTIONS, PURSUING LICENSING OPPORTUNITIES FOR ITS ZURETINOL DRUG CANDIDATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: