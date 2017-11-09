BRIEF-Novelion Therapeutics says CEO resigns, posts Q3 results

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Novelion Therapeutics Inc
* Novelion Therapeutics reports third quarter 2017 financial results and announces leadership change
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $135 million to $145 million
* Q3 revenue $28.7 million
* Novelion Therapeutics Inc - Chief Executive Officer Mary Szela has resigned for personal reasons, effective immediately
* Novelion Therapeutics Inc - Board announced creation of an interim office of chief executive officer
* Qtrly loss per share $2.67
* Novelion Therapeutics Inc - Continues to anticipate EMA approval for Metreleptin in first half of 2018