Jan 29 (Reuters) - Novra Technologies Inc:

* NOVRA ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF CFO AND MANAGEMENT REALIGNMENT

* NOVRA TECHNOLOGIES- ‍STEVEN ARCHAMBAULT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) FOR NOVRA HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE HIS POSITION

* NOVRA TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS ‍COMPANY HAS COMMENCED A SEARCH FOR A NEW CFO TO BE BASED AT CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS IN WINNIPEG​