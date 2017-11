Nov 28 (Reuters) - Novra Technologies Inc:

* NOVRA TO ACQUIRE CONTROLLING INTEREST IN WEGENER CORPORATION

* NOVRA TECHNOLOGIES INC - ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED TO ACQUIRE A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST OF WEGENER CORPORATION​

* NOVRA TECHNOLOGIES - ‍ON OR BEFORE DEC. 29, WEGENER WILL ISSUE 14 MILLION SHARES OF WEGENER COMMON STOCK TO NOVRA IN EXCHANGE FOR 2 MILLION NOVRA COMMON SHARES​