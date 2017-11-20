BRIEF-NQ Mobile to redeem $88 mln principal amount of convertible note issued to Zhongzhi

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Nq Mobile Inc

* NQ Mobile Inc. provides an update on its buyback program

* NQ Mobile Inc - ‍negotiated with Zhongzhi Hi-Tech Overseas Investment for early partial redemption of convertible note

* NQ Mobile Inc - ‍has reached an agreement to redeem $88 million of principal amount of convertible note issued to Zhongzhi in October 2016​

* NQ Mobile - if Zhongzhi converts remaining $132 million convertible notes to co’s ADS on/before March 31,2018, conversion price will be revised to $5.00/ADS​

* NQ Mobile -‍ if Zongzhi converts remaining $132 million of convertible notes after March 31, 2018 to note’s maturity conversion price will remain $6.00/ADS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: