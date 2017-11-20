FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-NQ Mobile to redeem $88 mln principal amount of convertible note issued to Zhongzhi
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
半岛局势
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
国际财经
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
中国财经
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月20日 / 下午1点55分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-NQ Mobile to redeem $88 mln principal amount of convertible note issued to Zhongzhi

1 分钟阅读

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Nq Mobile Inc

* NQ Mobile Inc. provides an update on its buyback program

* NQ Mobile Inc - ‍negotiated with Zhongzhi Hi-Tech Overseas Investment for early partial redemption of convertible note

* NQ Mobile Inc - ‍has reached an agreement to redeem $88 million of principal amount of convertible note issued to Zhongzhi in October 2016​

* NQ Mobile - if Zhongzhi converts remaining $132 million convertible notes to co’s ADS on/before March 31,2018, conversion price will be revised to $5.00/ADS​

* NQ Mobile -‍ if Zongzhi converts remaining $132 million of convertible notes after March 31, 2018 to note’s maturity conversion price will remain $6.00/ADS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below