BRIEF-Nuance Announces Q4 GAAP Loss Per Share $0.23

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Nuance Communications Inc:

* NUANCE ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.20

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.23

* Q4 REVENUE $465.9 MILLION

* NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS - ESTIMATES MALWARE INCIDENT HAD IMPACT OF ABOUT NEGATIVE $53 MILLION ON GAAP AND NON-GAAP REVENUES IN Q4

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $455.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* NUANCE - ESTIMATES EFFECT OF MALWARE INCIDENT ON FISCAL Q4 GAAP EPS WAS ABOUT NEGATIVE $0.19 AND NON-GAAP EPS WAS ABOUT NEGATIVE $0.11

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.15 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - REITERATE ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR FY18 OF 2% TO 4%

* NUANCE - EXPECT NON-GAAP GROSS MARGINS TO BE UP ABOUT 120 BASIS POINTS IN FISCAL 2018 COMPARED TO FISCAL 2017

* NUANCE - TARGETING FY18 NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGINS BETWEEN 26.5% AND 27.0%

* SEES Q1 NON-GAAP REVENUE $486.0 MILLION TO $500.0 MILLION

* SEES Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.13 TO $0.17

* SEES Q1 NON-GAAP EPS $0.19 TO $0.22

* SEES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP EPS $1.06 TO $1.15

* SEES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE $2,030.0 MILLION TO $2,080.0 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.25, REVENUE VIEW $486.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.11, REVENUE VIEW $2.02 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: