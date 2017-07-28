FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nuance Communications provides update on restoration process
2017年7月28日 / 中午12点24分 / 7 天内

BRIEF-Nuance Communications provides update on restoration process

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 28 (Reuters) - Nuance Communications Inc-

* Nuance Communications provides update on restoration process following previously reported global notpetya malware incident

* Nuance Communications - as of July 28, nuance healthcare has brought back on-line majority of its client base for its flagship escription LH platform

* Nuance Communications Inc - powerscribe and dragon medical one solutions were not impacted by June 27 incident

* Nuance Communications Inc - ‍no nuance customer data has been altered, lost or removed by malware due to the incident​

* Nuance Communications-all clients of nuance's critical test results management application, which is part of radiology workflow, were reactivated on July 16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

