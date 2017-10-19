FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nucor Corp Q3 earnings per share $0.83
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月19日 / 下午1点17分 / 2 天内

BRIEF-Nucor Corp Q3 earnings per share $0.83

1 分钟阅读

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Nucor Corp

* Nucor reports results for third quarter and nine months of 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $0.83

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 sales $5.17 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.16 billion

* Average sales price per ton in Q3 of 2017 increased 2% from Q2 of 2017 and increased 7% from Q3 of 2016​

* Total tons shipped to outside customers were 6,618,000 tons in Q3 of 2017, a 2% decrease from Q2 of 2017 and a 12% increase from Q3 of 2016​

* Average scrap and scrap substitute cost per ton used during Q3 of 2017 was $317, an increase of 26% compared with $252 in Q3 of 2016​

* Expect Q4 earnings to be similar to slightly decreased from Q3, exclusive of previously mentioned tax benefits recognized in Q3

* Says “‍imports continue to negatively impact U.S. steel industry”​

* Expect steel mills segment to see some decline mainly due to weakness in plate steel and typical seasonality​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below